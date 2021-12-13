Holiday light displays are filling the Southeastern Wisconsin area with gleam and sparkle. If you are looking for a COVID-19 friendly activity and want to soak up the holiday spirit, be sure to stop by one or all of these magical light shows. It’s a great way to enjoy the magical season with family or friends, no matter what age.

Not sure where to go? Let this guide take you to a festive destination.

1. Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park & Camp-Resort

Enjoy Christmas in the country by gazing at the 2 million lights that are on display at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 WI-38, in Caledonia. This 1.6-mile loop will take you through an illuminated winter wonderland. This is the biggest and brightest stretch of lights in the area. Ring in the holiday season by participating in the campground’s holiday festivities.

At Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest Christmas Carnival of Lights, there’s something to spark everyone’s interest. Check out what activities you can participate in:

Go for a Sleigh ride

Ride the golf cart holiday train

Walk thru the Winter Walk of Lights

Get a picture taken with Santa on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday inside Santa’s Workshop until Dec. 22nd.

Drive Thru the Winter Wonderland

Make memories

For hours and tickets, visit the website to pre-purchase tickets. Due to increased traffic for this attraction, this is recommended.

2. Jamestown Lights

The Jamestown Lights are back again with six homes now participating in the spectacular neighborhood light and music show. In their 12th year, and with a new cohost (see our article here), this dazzling display will bring holiday magic to everyone in your vehicle. This family-friendly event is great for everyone this time of year. The show runs Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the show runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Jamestown Lights are located at 6509 Williamsburg Way, one block east and two blocks south from the roundabout of Highway 38 and Highway K in Northern Racine County. Make the first right after going east through the roundabout to Taurus Drive, then head south on Taurus Dr. into the Jamestown subdivision.

For safety reasons, the Caledonia Police Department request that attendees do not park on Taurus Dr. “‘No Parking’ means parking and leaving the vehicle. As long as you remain inside your vehicle you can stay there to watch the show. That is considered ‘standing’ or ‘stopping’,” says the Caledonia Police Department. Turn off your headlights as a courtesy for other viewers. Keep the kids inside the car, and do not park or stop facing traffic.

3. Wonderland of Lights at the Racine Zoo

Take a drive through the awe-inspiring Wonderland Lights at the Racine Zoo. This drive-thru experience is worth reading about and visiting. This show takes place every night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Just like the Racine Zoo’s normal operations, the Wonderland of Lights is open every day including major holidays. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to bring your family and friends; the Wonderland will be on display through January 2. Don’t miss out on seeing a spectacular show from the comfort of your car.

The cost of admission is $5 per person and free for children 2 years and younger. Cash or credit cards will be accepted at the gate upon arrival. There will be one more opportunity to receive a candy cane from Santa himself on Dec. 23.

To see the Wonderland of Lights, enter at the southernmost gate at the corner of Michigan Blvd. and Goold St. For a detailed map, click here.

4. Holiday Lights at Jerry Smith Farm

The Holiday Lights at Jerry Smith Farm is a new tradition that started last year. The walk-through display on the farm will only take place until Dec. 19, so make sure to see this one soon.

This year there are treats available in the Country Store, fire pits to warm up by, adult beverages for sale and more. The farm is open daily from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and features Santa Claus visits on Dec. 17, 18, and 19. He will be available for photos from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on those days.

There is a $5 fee for guests 3 years old and older. For more information visit the Holiday Lights page on the Jerry Smith Farm website.

5. Belke Family Lights

The Belke family is in the holiday spirit. Located in the Carol Beach neighborhood, this festive light display is at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Visit the show Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays the show runs from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tune into 94.1 FM on your radio to listen to specially-curated songs to accompany the lights.

The show runs for approximately an hour and 15 minutes. It is important to park on the south side of the road. This allows neighbors to drive to and from their houses without hassle. Please follow this parking rule so that everyone can enjoy the show.

Connect with the Belke family on Facebook for additional details.

