Racine residents are in a season of change. Many residents have faced challenges beyond their control due to COVID-19. Trauma, job loss, and academic hardships are just a few of the circumstances community members are facing.

As a result of the chaos, our mental health can suffer. Anxiety, paranoia, stress, and depression may seem to be ruling your life. Certainty and happiness may be few and far between. These difficulties are not moments that anyone must go through alone.

The community of Racine is full of resources that can help your mental health. Even if you feel that you are not facing trials, finding support is always beneficial. The community of Racine has a variety of resources to utilize.

Taking proper care of your mental health is vital. It impacts our behaviors, emotions, and overall well-being. Check out the resources below as a way to improve your mental health.

Experiencing a mental health crisis? Call 1-800-950-6264 to connect to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Wellbeing Toolkit is a resource available online. The Center for Healthyminds through the University of Wisconsin – Madison offers different elements such as guided meditation, or webinars that can be helpful.

Click here to view the toolkit.

The Racine County Crisis Services offer many valuable resources. Services are provided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the hotline at 262-638-6741 to talk to someone. If you experience a life-threatening emergency, call 911. Click here to view a list of resources available.

NAMI is educating, advocating, and supporting the community despite the global health crisis. At a time like this, more than ever this resource is working to provide for residents. All NAMI of Racine County support groups, classes, and meetings are canceled, in person, until further notice.

However, virtually there is a wealth of information and support readily available for you. Not only are these resources available to those with a mental illness, but friends and family members too.

Via Zoom, peers can attend the virtual NAMI Teen Talk Group. Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday of the month. This event is held at 4:00 p.m. To join this event, please register by contacting Allison Clarke at aclarke@namiracine.org. Call 262-637-6200 for more info.

The family virtual support group via Zoom is every first and third Tuesday of the month. Join NAMI at 6:00 p.m. for the group with a goal to support families. Contact nsmart@namiracine.org to talk to Nicole.

For more information about NAMI and their resources, visit here. https://www.namiracinecounty.org/

Now if you are an individual or caregiver looking for information pertaining to aging or living with a disability, then you will want to connect with ADRC. To make informed and educated choices you will need support services.

They provide information, assistance, and access to program services that one may need. To find out what services meet your needs, click here to take a survey.

Due to COVID-19, the resources are available online and via telephone. Call 262-833-8777 weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to find out what services apply to you.

5. Women’s Resource Center

If you are experiencing mental health problems as a result of domestic violence, you can use the Women’s Resource Center in Racine for help.

There is a 24-hour crisis line available for support or if you have concerns. If you are seeking help, 262-633-3233 is the number to call. Emergency housing services are available for all survivors of domestic violence regardless of gender, orientation, or extenuating situations.

The WRC also offers healing services. To participate, contact 1-262-633-3274 Ext. 104.

Trauma, emotional, and social issues that arise due to domestic violence can be challenging. With the help of the Women’s Resource Center, they can help you get on a safe track. These situations are difficult, but the WRC will find an approach that best fits your needs.

Use these resources as a way to cope and heal mental health problems. Please note that these resources are modified to fit the current circumstances of the COVID-19 virus.

