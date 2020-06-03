RACINE, WI — At least five people have been shot and wounded, including children, after a gunman opened fire near North Beach in Racine Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near the Kids Cove playground and North Beach Oasis on the south end of North Beach along Lake Michigan.

All of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. Racine Police have not released their names.

According to a WISN 12 report, at least one gunman fired between 20-30 gunshots.

Witnesses told the Racine County Eye that a group of people surrounded a truck so that it wouldn’t leave the parking lot near the North Beach Oasis.

Racine Police investigating a shooting at North Beach Park (no indication that this has anything to do, at all, with the peaceful protests downtown today). From my timeline of events, shooting happened sometime around 7:30 this evening. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/KineQoXCj8— Bill Miston (@billmiston).

According to a FOX 6 report, one journalist was in town covering peaceful demonstrations in front of the Racine County Courthouse more than a half-mile away when he saw police squads and fire trucks raced to the scene of the shooting.

Authorities cordoned off the area just north of the Racine Water Treatment Plant, with several uniformed officers seen carrying long guns.

According to a Journal Times report, one witness told a reporter that an argument escalated between two people who appeared to be in their 20s. The witness said they saw a young girl get shot in her arm.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about

this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

We’ll update the story when we get more information.