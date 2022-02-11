As a dog owner, I have had my fair share of trials when it comes to pet foods. The right food is so important whether it’s for your cat, dog, or any other type of pet. When I think about priorities, my pup is high on the list. In addition to finding the perfect food, I am mindful about where I purchase various products. If you’re like me and want to shop locally, why not explore pet foods that are made in Wisconsin?

Pet Foods & Treats to Try

While I personally haven’t tried these products, my 2-year-old German Shepherd loves being the taste tester. For someone with a sensitive stomach and skin, I’m careful about what ingredients I give him. I take pride in knowing that his kibble and treats come from ingredients that were grown or raised in Wisconsin. I’m sure that other pet owners could agree.

Before trialing any treats, chews, or foods, speak with your veterinarian. Your pet may have dietary restrictions that play a role in their diet.

1. Stella & Chewy

If you are looking to buy treats, chews, and food that are made close to home, Stella & Chewy is it. They currently operate their main facility out of Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Marie Moody adopted a dog named Stella. And what pet doesn’t need a friend? After adopting one pooch, she decided to take in a sick dog named Chewy. He was sick, and per a veterinarian’s recommendation, Moody began feeding Chewy a raw diet. After feeding her dogs a raw diet, he improved. His healing led Marie to pursue her passion for pet nutrition and start her own business. In 2003, things became official. It started as a raw pet food brand but has now expanded to meet multiple dogs’ food needs. Today they offer a variety of raw diet foods, treats, and snacks. If you are a dog or cat owner that wants to feed their dog raw foods, this is the place to look. However, if you don’t, they’ve got you covered with other goodies.

Zander could always go for a Dandy Lamb Meal Mixer, or the Just Jerky Bites Real Salmon Recipe. Pet owners, be warned, the salmon has a bold aromatic scent. Find out where you can locally purchase this brand by using their store locator. Zander finds his favorites at Pet Supplies Plus in Racine.

2. Fromm Family Pet Food

Fromm Family Pet Foods is a fifth-generation family-owned-and-operated pet food company. Since 1904, they have been invested in animals. In the 1930s, Fromms developed the first canine distemper vaccine. Then in 1949, they started incorporating pet food into their business.

Now you can find their kibble, wet foods and treats at pet shops around Wisconsin. They have both dog and cat products available.

Want to know where you can buy the product? Use the store locator. In Racine and Kenosha County, Zander likes to visit Klema Feeds, Avenue Pet Shop and Reinemans True Value.

3. Gracie’s Doggie Delights

Zander has trouble with foods that have lots of preservatives and additives. We discovered Gracie’s Doggie Delights while shopping at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Racine. What is nice about Gracie’s Doggie Delights is that her products only contain a single ingredient. So who is Gracie? She’s a Wisconsinite who has Down Syndrome. She loves her three rescue miniature schnauzers and giving them treats. She started her own line of dog treats to share her joy with others. Grace enjoys seeing the pups who love her treats. If you happen to purchase a pack of treats, share your pets smile with Gracie’s Doggie Delights. They call their customers “G-Dogs” and post their photos on their Facebook page. If you have placed an order, they ask you to post a photo or email them a photo of your dog. In addition to snacks, she makes a variety of items like pet shampoo bars, treat bags, shirts, and more. Buy her products online or at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly.

4. Pure Pheasant

Pure Pheasant is just what you’d think it would be: pure pheasant treats and food. By raising their pheasants on their farm, Pure Phesant truly represents the farm-to-bowl motto.

Their birds roam freely and are humanely handled. The pheasants are fed a 100% vegetarian diet made from non-GMO corn. Their diets do not contain any added hormones or antibiotics. All of Pure Pheasant’s products are manufactured on-site in Janesville, Wis.

They offer a variety of products like raw meat, frozen raw necks, hearts, and heads. While some owners may think it’s gross, your pup will love this diet that is similar to what they’d get in the wild.

Products can be ordered online. Their freeze-dried pheasant feet are great for both dogs and cats.

Zander can smell these treats from across the room. Trust him, they will make your dog’s tail wag.

5. Companion Cusine

Zander resting on hay bales after playing fetch. Credit: Emma Widmar Your dog is pretty awesome. Why not feed them treats that are too? Companion Cusine is based out of Burlington, Wis. While you have to order these treats online, it’s worth it. Their products are grain-free, limited-ingredient, human-grade, all-natural, made in the United States in small batches, and extra crunchy. They come in a variety of flavors and sizes. If you want your pup to get in their fruits and veggies, try this treat. If becoming a wholesale retailer is in the cards for you, Companion Cusine has the ability to work with you. Zander has yet to try these, but they are on his list to snack on.

Adoptable Pets & More

Don’t have a pooch to feed these snacks to? Consider adopting one. Check out our “Adopt-A-Pet” posts for furry friends looking for a loving home. You can find more pet content by visiting the Racine County Eye Pets category.

Have a story to share? Connect with Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.