Are you looking to score pumpkins for this year’s festivities? Local farmers have spent time planting and preparing their crops. Now that harvest season is here; pumpkins are ready for picking.
Throughout Racine County, here’s where you can shop for pumpkins and gourds at produce stands.
1. Lembcke Produce
On the corner of Hwy 20 and 45N, across from the BP station, is Lembcke Produce. For over 40 years, Thomas Lembcke has been a farmer and served Southeastern Wisconsin. Lembcke has a variety of pumpkins, gourds, and straw available among many vegetables and fruits.
Stop by weekdays from about 10 a.m./11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until about 6 p.m. on weekends.
2. Maybelle Farm & Floral Market
Among floral arrangements at Maybelle Farm and Floral Market, there are lots of fall favorites. Visit this shop at 8708 County Rd V in Caledonia, WI. Pumpkins, gourds, corn, as well, different fall desserts are available. Likewise, this is a one-stop-shop for eggs, flowers, meals, coffee, gifts and goods.
They are open daily from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and operate on a self-serve system.
3. Farm Stand at the Mobil Gas Station
There is a self-serve farm stand at the Mobil Gas Station, 10616 Northwestern Ave in Franksville. It is on the corner of the gas station, right before the railroad tracks.
There is squash, pumpkins, gourds, corn, and other vegetables available. Depending on sales and harvest, changes at the stand will occur.
4. Beaumont Farm
Beaumont Farm, 23212 Washington Avenue, is a rich piece of Wisconsin history. Read about the history here. This fall, they have a stand where patrons can pick pumpkins and gourds.
It is a self-serve farm stand. Patrons are welcome to drive up to the farm stand and leave cash in the box.
5. Maple Lane Farm
Maple Lane Farm just west of Rochester, WI, on County Rd FF. This family farm has straw bales for sale. They have big bales and miniature bales that work well for front porches and decorating. Additionally, they have pumpkins. Pumpkin prices are marked individually. Pumpkins are homegrown right on Maple Lane Farm.
Like this story? Continue reading on the Racine County Eye.