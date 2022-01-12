PEORIA, IL – Five Racine County residents have been named among the 1,900+ students who earned a place on the Bradley University Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the honor.

Congratulations to our local students:

Zachary Slechta of Burlington, majoring in Civil Engineering

Todd Manteufel of Franksville, majoring in Finance

Jonathan Michel of Waterford, majoring in Sports Communication

Shawn Yaeger of Waterford, majoring in International Business

Hannah Ramcke of Union Grove, majoring in Nursing

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud.