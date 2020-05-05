http://www.givebutter.com/racinecountyeye

Now is not the time to lose local news.

You have depended on our work on COVID-19, investigative reporting, community news, and more. Now we need your help. Racine County Eye has an audience of over 80,000 people. We want to keep our news free for those who can’t pay. But for those of you who can, we need your help today.

We’ve lost about 75 percent of our revenue because it was tied to restaurants, retail, and events. So we need to raise about $10,000. To help us keep our focus on our readers, we ask that you become a subscriber.

The amount of misinformation around COVID-19 is rampant, but there are also issues around how to navigate the healthcare system, business law, insurance companies, and employment law. We’re also offering links to our highest and best information about the virus.

So we’re kicking off this weekly feature that highlights all of those things and local, county and state resource pages. Stay healthy out there.

Local, county and state COVID-19 resources

