Another week in August has flown by. In case you were too busy to scroll through and read our stories, we've created an easy way for you to get your local news fix.

Five stories you don’t want to miss

1. Diaper drive in Racine has great success

Nearly 10,000 diapers were donated to the Racine Diaper Ministry. The event was organized by two local businesses including Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save of Racine.

2. Barnes visits Racine, speaks with business owners

Mandela Barnes visited Downtown Racine. His visit came just two days after securing a primary election victory to become the Democratic Party’s candidate for U.S. Senator. Paul Holley caught up with them at Market on Main as he spoke with local business owner.

3. M Force puts down roots on 6th street

Entrepreneur Toshya O’Geese-Manning put down roots after 5 years of running her company. The new business is located at 416 6th St. in Downtown Racine. She offers a variety of business administrative support and a co-working event space.

4. New Executive Director takes over at Racine Literacy Council

The Racine Literacy Council has announced its new Executive Director will be Laura Sumner Coon, who will start serving Racine in her new position on Aug. 15. The Racine Literary Council, 734 Lake Ave., provides adult literacy programs to those in need within Racine County. Its mission includes the desire to raise community awareness of the importance and impact of literacy.

5. Easy recipes to make this school year

We’re almost ready to head back to school. Start thinking about what you’ll be packing in those lunch boxes. Switch things up from a standard PB&J and follow these five recipes.

