Sunflowers are blooming across farms in Southeastern Wisconsin. As summer comes to a close, sneak out to visit the sunflower fields for one last hurrah. Whether you’re a photographer or a parent looking for something fun to do with the kids, this is an activity for everyone.

Not only are sunflowers tall, bright, and pretty, but they also make for a great photo opportunity. Also, depending on which fields you visit, you can bring home a sunflower or two. You don’t have to travel far; Wisconsin has you covered.

Photo by Emma Widmar

Location: 2114 W 5 Mile Road, Franksville, WI

Hours: Saturdays & Sundays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For The Love of Flowers Farm is a you-pick flower farm. Read about the different foliage and flowers on the farm this year by clicking here. Updates are made on their Facebook page here and Instagram here.

Maybelle Flower Farm

Location: 8708 County Road V, Caledonia, WI

Hours: Daily 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Maybe you don’t want to adventure out into the field but want a bouquet of sunflowers. At Maybelle Flower Farm, you can browse their farm stand and pick your bouquet. Mixes of fresh-cut flowers are available and an assortment of different goods and fresh foods. For behind-the-scenes and glimpses of life on the farm, visit Maybelle Flower Farms Instagram here.

The Orchard Store at Old Homestead

Location: 7814 Raynor Ave. Franksville, WI

Hours: 2021 Season is happening September 4 through October 31, “U-Pick” fields are Open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

At The Orchard Store at Old Homestead, you can stroll around their 8-acre sunflower maze. In addition, visitors can visit their “U-pick’ fields” to hand-pick sunflowers. The orchards are open for exploring too. No dogs are allowed on the farm, but visitors are welcome to take photographs and pick flowers. More information is available on their website here.

Location: 14000 75th St., in Bristol, WI

Hours: Every day 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Thompson Strawberry Farm isn’t just for picking strawberries. From now until October, their sunflower fields are open. There are 40 acres of sunflowers to explore. Admission gets you 6 sunflowers to take home. Be sure to bring something to cut your flowers with and a vase or bag to put them in. Water, rubber bands, and plastic bags are available. Need further details? Click here.

Sunflower photo taken by Emma Widmar Credit: Emma Widmar

Location: 22428 7 Mile Rd., Franksville, WI

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Formerly known as Rooted & Winged, this farm has the same mission to continue allowing people to explore their flower farm. At this flower farm, you can hand-pick sunflowers, but also a variety of other flowers. For information about The Flower Bee Farm, click here.

Tips for Visiting Sunflower Fields

Wear comfortable clothing and shoes Potential muddy grounds

Be aware of wildlife Bees and butterflies

Come prepared Bring tools to cut down sunflowers Bring a vase or jar to put cut flowers into

Leave pets at home unless allowed at the designated field Service Animals are an exception

Bring a cell phone or camera to take pictures Tripods may be beneficial

Go early to beat the crowds Check with individual farms to note the availability of sunflowers

Check farms policies on COVID-19 Bring masks, sanitizer and social distance



Local News

Did you like this story? Subscribe to the Racine County Eye so you don’t miss out on other local stories. Read other stories written by Emma Widmar by clicking here.

Have a story suggestion? Email Emma at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!