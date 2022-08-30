Labor Day is observed on Sept. 5. The day honors and shows appreciation to the American Labor Movement. Those celebrating this federally recognized holiday often use the weekend to take time off to have parties and events. This time is seen as the unofficial end of summer. In Racine County, there are various events happening or things to do.

Looking for something to do on Labor Day weekend in Racine County? Look no further, we’ve got you covered with 5 things to do.

1. Racine Labor Fest 2022

Racine Area Labor Festivals Inc. will be hosting the Racine Labor Fest 2022 on Sept. 5. The event will take place starting at 11 a.m. and will go until 4:30 p.m. at UAW 180 Union Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave. The event will feature a picnic. Food will be served from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Additionally, the festival will give people the chance to talk to local area elected officials. Additionally, the event will honor the UAW 180 workers who have been on strike against CNHI. Racine Labor Fest 2022 will be collecting food pantry donations. Non-perishable food items and toiletries donated will benefit those who have been off of work due to the strike. Likewise, monetary donations are also accepted.

2. Camping in Racine County

Sit back and relax this weekend. You’ve earned it. If you want to camp, but want to stay local, try visiting one of these spots in Racine County.

3. Go Beaching

This weekend marks the first weekend in Sept. Just because we are heading into the fall doesn’t mean that you have to stop your beach day adventures. Travel to a beach in Racine County to cool down, unwind, and get a breath of fresh air.

4. Annual WAB Archers Labor Day Weekend Safari Shoot & Festival

The Annual West Allis Bowmen (WAB) Archers Labor Day Weekend Safari Shoot and Festival has taken place since 1958. This year, on Labor Day weekend, come experience a 3D target tournament. WAB trademark, homemade 3-D safari animal targets will be featured in this three-day event. There will also be food, drinks, entertainment, raffles, and more featured at this community event.

This event is happening Sept. 3-5 at 11601 County Trunk G in Franksville. For a list of times of events, view their website.

5. National Skydiving Championship

The National Skydiving Championship will take flight starting Labor Day Weekend. Despite a recent tragic accident, the championship continues. America’s best skydivers are coming together for the 2022 United States Parachute Association (USPA) National Championships hosted jointly by Skydive Chicago and Skydive Midwest.

The event will kick off on Sept 2 and span 3 weeks. The drop zone will be located in Sturtevant, Wisc., and allow the community to watch canopy piloting events in person. For a list of times of each event, visit the website.

