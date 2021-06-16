Father’s Day is on June 20, 2021. What do dads love? Nothing beats having fun, eating food, and being with the family. So why not do all three on Father’s day.

Racine County is full of activities and restaurants that Dad is bound to love. So take advantage of these 5 things to do.

Father’s Day in Racine County

1. Take a Trip to a Brewery

Racine County is packed with great breweries. Every dad loves a nice cold beer so treat him to one locally. There’s not just one spot where you can go; there are multiple great places. So whether you are in the county or looking to hang out downtown, there’s a spot for him.

2. Dine with Dad

The way to dad’s heart might be through his stomach. So dine with him this Father’s Day. Whether that’s grabbing a coffee or having a nice dinner, either way, he will appreciate the time with you.

3. Hit the Links

Whether dad is an avid golfer or if you think this would be a fun way to spend the day, Racine County has multiple golf courses that you can play on.

4. Out on the Water

Is your dad a fisherman? Maybe he wants to spend his day off just relaxing on or by the water. Between Lake Michigan and smaller lakes in Racine County, there’s something relaxing or invigorating to do this Father’s day.

Check out the Racine County Eye’s post here about water recreation

5. Shopping with Pops

Sometimes fathers are the hardest people to shop for, so why not just take him shopping. We’ve created a list to make things easier. Check it out here.

Aside from the activities, food, and fun events happening, don’t forget to tell your dad how much you love him. To find out more about what’s happening in Racine County, become a Racine County Eye subscriber.

