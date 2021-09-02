Labor Day weekend is upon us. The first Monday in September highlights the American labor movement. Likewise, it acknowledges the contributions American workers have made.

This three-day weekend wraps the end of summer together. So, how are you spending the last hurrah? In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are different ways you can enjoy the three day weekend; here’s what you can do:

1. Go for a Paddle Boat Ride

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is offering duck paddleboat rentals. When renting, guests are allowed to paddle for 45 minutes in the Kenosha Harbor. Dogs are welcome to join on the paddle boats. Life vests for dogs are available in various sizes, but guests are also welcome to bring their own. Learn more here.

2. Listen to Live Music

Singer and songwriter Andy Braun will be performing at Buddy’s Sports Grill on Labor Day. He will be playing classic tunes from the 50s and up. Likewise, he will play his music from his new album, “Shameless Attempts.” Starting at noon until 3 p.m., Braun will play outside. There is a restaurant to dine at while you listen and mini-golf is also available to play.

3. Paint at the Burlington Public Library

On September 6 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., you can gather at the Burlington Public Library to “diamond paint.” This style of painting combines cross-stitch and paint-by-numbers. Artists attending will use an applicator to apply resin rhinestones on an adhesive color-coded canvas one by one.

Paintings are stored at the library until completed. Return each Monday to finish projects. Click here for more information.

4. Go Antiquing

Hippie Tom’s Serendipity Farm, 6404 Marsh Rd in Waterford, is known for its Labor Day Weekend event. You may have seen this place on American Pickers. On this farm, you can treasure hunt for knick-knacks and vintage goods.

Open this Labor Day weekend, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.

5. Explore Downtown

The first Friday of the month happens to fall on Labor Day Weekend. “Friday Fridays” is happening in Downtown Racine this Labor Day weekend. Stores are open late all around the downtown area. This event has live music, food, and drinks.

Hop between different bars and shops from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on September 2.

