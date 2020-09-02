Written by Max Witynski for Wisconsin Watch

Fraud is NOT likely to be a major issue, but there is a reasonable chance your ballot could be rejected if you do not carefully follow instructions. Make sure that you and your witness sign the envelope and that the witness includes their address. Request your ballot now at MyVote.wi.gov, and return it quickly if you plan to mail it. Clerks will mail ballots out by Sept. 17 to those who have requests on file. Do not wait until the final deadline, Oct. 29, to request a ballot. This fall, many Wisconsinites will be able to track their ballots online as they make their way through the postal system, which recommends that ballots be mailed back at least one week before the election. If you prefer to return your ballot in person rather than by mail, you can drop it off at a secure dropbox (if available), polling place, clerk’s office, or central counting location. Check with your clerk for details. You can also vote early in person or go to the polls on Election Day. If so, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Long lines should not be a significant issue. Detailed information from the Elections Commission on mail-in voting and key dates can be found on the commission’s website, elections.wi.gov.

