How are you doing? Often this question is something that we ask others, but forget to ask ourselves. As you probably know, Wisconsin is under the guidelines to stay at home so that we remain as healthy as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, how are you dealing with it?

You might be feeling blue, experiencing grief or frustration because of what has happened. Maybe you are an individual who knows someone with the virus. The kids are no longer attending school in person and possibly have switched to online schooling. Meetings that once took place in person have turned into video conference calls. Sporting events and festivals have been postponed. There is no doubt that life has completely changed, and it is stressful.

If no one has told you lately, it is okay to feel all the feelings that you are having. We cannot change the changes that have occurred in our lives, but we can change the way that we cope with stress and hardships that we may be facing. What has brought you joy during these times? Are you in need of help or ideas of what to do to stay occupied? Together we can battle the blues, stay motivated, and find peace within this time. Check out these five tips/activities to help your wellbeing during the pandemic.

1. Reach out for Support

If you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or any mental health illness symptoms, please reach out. The numbers listed below are resources that you may contact to get help or guidance. The Racine County Eye had a reader comment on a Facebook post, saying that having a strong support system is what is helping her through these dark times. Get in contact with a friend or family member, and be sure to tell them how you are doing. Additionally, if you feel that you may need additional support or guidance, there are resources available for you. Contact the numbers below for help. Just remember, we are not alone in this.

Racine Crisis Services- 262-638-6741

Suicide Lifeline- 1-800-273-8255

NAMI Helpline- 1-800-950-6264

NAMI Racine County- 262-637-0582

2. Exercise

Did you read “extra fries” or “exercise”? All jokes aside, exercise is a great way to escape and unleash the energy that you have built up from being indoors. Staying inside is vital, but taking a walk around the neighborhood is also good for your physical/mental health. A form of exercise that you can try is yoga at home! Check out a pre-recorded yoga class online that takes place in Racine County at Wisconsin Power Yoga in Burlington.

Click this link for yoga instructions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0FekbDsUys.

3. Bake/Cook

Baking for yourself or your family can be a great stress reliever. You can focus your attention on the dish or meal that you are making. Make a cake and celebrate doing a good job practicing social distancing. This is also a great way to connect with your loved ones that you may be quarantined with. This is a low-stress and fun activity to do in your free time. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy a home-cooked meal or freshly baked dessert? No one will want to turn down a treat, and I am sure you will bring a smile to others’ faces. If you bake or cook something, tell us in the comments what you made and leave the recipe for others to check out too.

4. Fuel Your Creativity

Are you the type of person who has project ideas in your head, but you can’t seem to find the time to create those projects? We have all been there, and now we have the time to create. Don’t hold back, let this be the nudge you need to get those creative juices flowing. Being creative can have different meanings to different people. Painting can be therapeutic and relieve stress that you may be feeling. Head outside to catch a breath of fresh air and start creating with sidewalk chalk. Maybe drawing isn’t what you like to do, you can try writing or dancing. Writing a poem or making up a dance routine are creative ways to express yourself and will take your mind off of the stress you may be having.

5. Play a game

Most people have the luxury of playing almost any game that they want by just the click of a button. Playing a game on your smartphone is a convenient and quick way to have fun. As you probably know, you have access to multiple games, but one that is a fun resource is an app called “Houseparty.” This game works by connecting with other friends who have the app. Once you are active on the app, you have the choice to connect with others. Once you do so, you are connected via video call. You can stay connected with others while playing a game. There are a few different trivia games that you can play against those who you are video calling. It sure is a great way to stay connected to those you can’t physically be with.

If you want to keep things more old school, a classic board game like Monopoly can be fun. Get your mind off things and play a game of charades with the people in your household. Whether you play a game on your smartphone or keep it traditional with a board game, either way, you’ll have fun.

A lot is going on in the world, but these five tips can help you fight the blues. Don’t forget to check in with yourself and your loved ones. If you are feeling down, try one of these activities and see if it helps. We are all in this together, and this is your reminder that you are not alone. If you have a tip or trick that the Racine County Eye should know about, contact us today.