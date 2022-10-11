Are you looking for something to do this October? Perhaps the weather is colder, but it doesn’t mean that the fun is slowing down. Indoor and outdoor events are happening in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Check out these five upcoming events as a way to spend your time in our local communities.

1. The Asia Project: Carthage College

The Asia Project is coming to Carthage College on Oct. 12. This entertaining act will feature spoken word poetry combined with music. The event will feature Asia Samson and his brother-in-law, Jollan Aurelio. The duo tours together, sharing Asia’s story with cancer, at various colleges.

To see their show, buy tickets online. To learn more about Asia, visit our website for a small biography and ticket details.

2. Fall Wine Walk

Downtown Racine’s Wine Walk will take place on Oct. 15. The event will feature an afternoon in downtown Racine sampling 20 wine samples and 10 beer & seltzer samples from 30 downtown locations.

Tickets for this event must be purchased ahead of the event. To learn about how you can purchase tickets and how you pick up your packet for the event, visit our calendar page.

3. Composting 101 Workshop

Join the Racine Urban Garden Network for a fall educational workshop. During the Composting 101 Workshop learn about the science of composting. This event will feature how to compost at home, best practices, and more.

On Oct. 21, people of all ages are welcome to visit the Experimental Aircraft Association, 3333 N Green Bay Road, for a night full of fun. Learn more on our website.

4. Cosmos & Cauldrons

It’s the season for all things spooky and if you like to shop, then check out Cosmos & Cauldrons. This is a Halloween-themed craft and vendor fair. The community event will take place at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., on Oct. 22.

There will be Halloween/fall-themed vendors, bakery goods, games, prizes, and a silent auction. All the proceeds of the silent auction get donated to the Living Faith Lutheran Church. Want to attend? Find more details on our calendar.

5. Bella Cain Halloween Party & Costume Contest

Looking to party? Join Bella Cain for their Halloween party and costume contest on Oct. 28. The night will be full of fun and music. Looking to attend? The event will take place at Live at 1175, 22840 Durand Ave, in Kansasville.

Want to purchase tickets to the event? Buy them online and start planning your costume for a chance to be involved in their contest. More details about their event can be accessed online.

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your events. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.