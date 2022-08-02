Racine is bringing the heat this August! Not only is the temperature rising, but events in Racine are firing up this month.

Are you looking for something fun to do with the family? Perhaps you’re looking for events in Racine to attend for a date night or girls’ night out. Check out these five upcoming events happening this August.

1. Ghosts in the Gravel – Music on the Monument

Music on the Monument will feature is Ghosts in the Gravel. Enjoy listening to their sounds from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m on Aug 5. This band gives locals the chance to listen to some Acoustic Rock/Traditional on Monument Square, 502 Main St., in Downtown Racine.

Find more details online about this band.

2. Diaper drive benefits Racine Diaper Ministry

Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save are coming together to host a diaper drive benefiting the Racine Diaper Ministry. The ministry helps to provide children in low-income families with access to diapers, free of charge. The public is invited to bring diaper donations to Sew & Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022.

Read about the event on our events page or check out the interview with the event’s organizer on our website.

3. Armenian Fest 2022

Events in Racine come in all genres. Come enjoy Armenian food, music, dancing, & more at Armenian Fest 2022. The family-friendly event will take place on Aug. 7 from noon until 5 p.m. at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St. in Racine.

There is free parking and free entry to the festival. Both cash and cards are accepted for any purchases. There will be both indoor and outdoor seating options and games for kids to play. Get a head start and pre-order food on their website. Find additional details on our events page.

4. Flower Farm Uncorked: An Evening With The Spirits Of Norway Vineyard

For the Love of Flowers Farm is partnering with Spirits of Norway Winery for a very special event. The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m., at the For the Love of Flowers Farm, 12114 West 5 Mile Road, in Raymond. This ‘Sip & Pick’ event offers locals the chance to drink wine and pick bouquets of flowers.

For the chance to attend this event, read more about this event on our website and buy your tickets today.

5. Bat Night Paddle

The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) at 1301 W. 6th St. in Racine is hosting an evening paddle on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to search for bats. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and include a presentation on bats in Wisconsin by UW-Parkside’s distinguished biology lecturer, Dr. Catherine Mossman, followed by a paddle on the Root River to search for bats.

Participants will learn how to use bat monitoring equipment. It is strongly recommended that you have previous experience canoeing and kayaking. Want to go? Find out how to sign up and attend by visiting our website.

Events in Racine County

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your events in Racine County directly onto the Racine County Eye’s website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your events in Racine. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for covering events in Racine for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.