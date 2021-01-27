Ladies and gentlemen, look no further. In this roundup, you’ll find the most romantic and unique ways to spend this Valentine’s Day. Here’s what’s happening in Southeastern Wisconsin on Valentine’s Day:

1. Valentine’s Night-In Meal

Chef David’s Catering Events is hosting a Valentine’s Night-In Meal on February 13. On the menu for this dining experience is Beef Wellington, twice-baked potatoes, fresh grilled asparagus, dinner rolls with butter, and flourless chocolate cake. It costs $39 per person.

Click here to place your Valentine’s Night-In Meal order. Orders will be accepted until February 10.

2. SAS Sip & Dip

A fundraiser for Racine’s sexual assault support services is taking place this Valentine’s Day. SAS of Racine County is hosting a weekend-long event for the ladies, couples, and singles. Save these dates so you don’t miss out on any of the weekend fun. There are only 100 packages available. This event is sponsored by Festival Foods, festfoods.org, O&H Danish Bakery, and Managed Health Services (MHS) – Wisconsin. Package pickup will be on Friday, February 12 at a central Racine location.

Make a $70 donation and receive the following perfect at-home Valentine’s day date. Proceeds will go to support the mission to provide a safe and compassionate environment to help promote the healing of sexual assault survivors and their support systems. Also, one lucky purchaser will receive “Golden Ticket VIP Passes” to SAS’s wine tasting fundraiser to be held in summer 2021.

Click here to purchase tickets.

This is a package that includes items for 2 people. What’s included?

1 bottle of fine wine from Stones Throw Winery (or equivalent)

2 types of french chocolate fondue Sweet, salty, crunchy, and fruit dippers

Exclusive link to a digital concert performed by local talent

3. Valentine’s Dinner at Mahogany by Candlelight

Dragon pit BBQ and Mahogany Gallery present their first-ever Valentine’s day dinner at Mahogany Gallery in Uptown Racine. The two local businesses are pairing up to provide couples with a safe, intimate, and comfortable evening.

This event includes a 4-course meal prepared by local chef Emerson Holliday, owner of Dragonpit BBQ. Dinner will be accompanied by a live R&B/Jazz performance.

Reservations are limited to 9 couples per seating time. The two dinner seating times are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, each couple attending this event will receive a complimentary gift.

The menu for this event will be announced in the future. Click here to view the Facebook event.

4. Sunday Brunch Prime Rib Buffet

The Cottage Exchange is hosting a Sunday brunch for Valentine’s Day. The buffet is served by the staff, which features chef carved prime rib. Additionally, you get a choice of 4 different entrees. Dine in for this special starting on Valentine’s Day and every Sunday following the holiday. Make reservations by calling 262-534-9291.

Some options include salad, bacon, sausage, waffles, french toast, desserts, and even their infamous bread pudding. Maybe you want to build your own omelet; you can do that. The bar will be open for mimosas, or you can order a bloody mary. Adults eat for $17.95 and children ages 3 to 10-years-old dine for $8.95.

5. Animal Amore at the Racine Zoo

Spend Valentine’s Day at the Racine Zoo by attending Animal Amore. This is a one of a kind experience for couples where you can dine, drink, and explore what the zoo has to offer. We aren’t “lion,” this is going to be a night to remember with your special someone.

You must be 21 years or older to attend this event. Proceeds from the event will benefit animals and programs at the Racine Zoo.

What’s offered?

Refreshing champagne

Open bar

Delicious appetizers

Raffle

Exceptional catered dinner

Special presentation on Wild Animal Love

Purchase tickets to the event by clicking here. For more information about the Racine Zoo and their Valentine’s day event, visit their website here.

