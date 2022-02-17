There’s no better day than Random Acts of Kindness Day to show Racine a little extra love. Spread joy, do something for a neighbor in need, and give intentionally, as a way to celebrate.

A little kindness goes a long way and can truly make a difference in someone’s day. You could hold a door for someone at the supermarket, buy someone a cup of coffee, or offer a friendly compliment to someone while walking your dog. There are a ton of ways to show kindness. Not only will an act of service brighten someone else’s day, but it will also bring a warm feeling to you too.

If we’re thinking about ways to spread a little local cheer, there’s plenty to do. Continue reading below for 5 ways you can participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day right here in Racine.

1. Donate

A donation can go a long way these days. Nonprofits, animal shelters, museums, artists, musicians and more have been struggling due to COVID-19. Even the smallest donation can help an organization that may be stuck in the mud. Donating is an easy way to make a big difference.

Not sure who to donate to? View the Racine County Eye’s nonprofit segment for some ideas. Check out these mental health resources for other places to donate. If you still need help, send a message to Emma by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com and she can help you find a place worth donating to.

2. Give Back to Businesses

Local businesses are the backbone of Racine. From restaurants to gift shops, they help support our community’s needs. Supporting a local business can be as easy as reading the Business Spotlight features on the Racine County Eye. Have a business that you love? Nominate them to be the next Business Spotlight. Reach out to emma@racinecountyeye.com. We’re certain that any local business would love the free exposure.

Additionally, you can show a random act of kindness by dining out and leaving a generous tip for your server. Another idea worth considering is giving to the Venmo Challenge Racine. This community-based initiative helps to support businesses in the area.

Other ways that do not require a financial contribution – but can still support local businesses – are liking their social media pages, recommending a business you like to others, and leaving a great review.

3. Get Vaccinated

You may be thinking, “how is getting vaccinated a random act of kindness?” Right now because of COVID-19’s impact on our community, health services and the people who work within them are struggling to keep up with patient loads and shortages of beds among other things. Vaccines serve as a layer of protection against the pandemic and are an easy thing to do. They are free and widely available. Vaccinating yourself shows that you are considering the health and well-being of the people around you. Find a vaccination location here.

According to the CDC, COVID 19-vaccines are effective and can lower your risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 onto other people. We know that COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective, but they also help prevent serious illness and death in children and adults if they do get a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Already had your vaccine? Make sure to get your booster too. Recent data suggests that COVID-19 vaccines become less effective at preventing infection or severe illness over time, especially for people ages 65 years and older. This is why booster shots are recommended for people ages 12 years and older who have completed their primary vaccination series. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a booster after two months, while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require boosters after five months, per the most recent reports.

Maybe you are on top of your game and are current on your vaccine and booster doses. That’s wonderful news! Help a friend on Random Acts of Kindness Day to get their vaccine or booster.

Do you need more information about Coronavirus? The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.

4. Donate Blood

There is currently a national blood shortage, which is a problem for community members who are in need of blood products. The American Red Cross states this is the worst blood shortage that the nation has faced in more than a decade. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed. Donations will help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment now. Want to give locally? Attend the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Blood Drive taking place on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. you can donate at the Katt Construction “Giving Warms the Heart” Blood Drive. Read the attached flyer for more details, then click here to schedule your appointment online or call 877-232-4376. Other Local Blood Drives The Red Cross has a function on their website that shows all upcoming blood drives in your area, with a simple zip code search. Red Cross Blood Drives in the Racine/Kenosha area

5. Check in on others

Community members are facing challenges. We have been experiencing the effects of a global pandemic for 2 years. In addition to those struggles, people have problems at home that they are dealing with. From relationship hardships to childcare and work issues, all these things add up.

People need support. They need to hear that they are being thought of and cared for. There is no better day than today to check in on the ones you love. It’s especially a great day to check in on those who you may see visibly hurting. Ways you can check-in:

send a handwritten letter

share mental health resources

create a post on social media telling them why you love them

text or call them to ask about getting together, and then follow through

Whatever you choose to do today, do it with a smile on your face. Find a way to make the most of this day. Share the goodness with others by sharing this post about Random Acts of Kindness Day on social media.

Local News

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news while supporting local businesses.

Have a story worth sharing? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.