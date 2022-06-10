The month of June commemorates the Stonewall riots that took place in June of 1969. Years after the tipping point of the Gay Rights Movement, the month of June was officially declared Pride Month for the first time by President Bill Clinton in 1999. It is a time for a month-long series of events, awareness, and support for members of the LGBTQ community.

There is more to Pride Month than rainbow flags; it’s about the opportunities to be supportive and to feel supported. It’s a celebration dedicated to observing, listening, and taking a stand for the LGBTQ community.

Whether you are a member of the LGBTQ community or an ally, there are always additional ways to create a more inclusive society.

Five different ways to support the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

1. Donate

Donations are a great way to financially support LGBTQ communities. When making a donation to organizations, businesses, and initiatives, it is important to understand how they are using their funds to improve the quality of life for those who are LGBTQ. Pride Month is the perfect time to start making regular donations throughout the year if you’re able.

In Wisconsin, 3 great places to donate to are:

2. Educate others

Are you knowledgeable about LGBTQ rights? Do you have a personal connection to the community? Sharing personal experiences can be difficult, but doing so helps people to become educated. If you have the knowledge to share, spread accurate information this Pride Month.

Take time to educate yourself if you are unfamiliar with a situation, terms, laws, and what’s happening in your community surrounding LGBTQ rights.

3. Listen and learn

Maybe you aren’t very involved in the LGBTQ community or understand every aspect of what it means to be LGBTQ. If you aren’t educated, the best thing to do this Pride Month is to listen and learn. Becoming an ally is crucial to protecting and creating an inclusive environment for those who identify as LGBTQ.

For example, if someone shares their sexuality or gender with you, refrain from casting judgment. If someone is coming out, chances are they’ve held their feelings and identity privately for a decent amount of time. It is important to understand and keep an open mind when conversing with someone.

If you don’t understand something, ask questions. It is important to be polite and refrain from getting offended if you are corrected. Learn from personal experiences, but also take the time to learn from credible sources.

Take a look at this article, written by our web editor, to learn a little more about the “alphabet soup” that is the LGBTQIA+ abbreviation.

Want to learn even more about the LGBTQIA+ community? Utilize the LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin’s resources page. You can find in-depth details about topics such as sexual orientation and gender identity on Planned Parenthood’s website.

Additional resources (for more than LGBTQ people) in Racine County can be located here:

4. Volunteer

On top of donating financially for Pride Month, you can donate your time as a way to support the LGBTQ community. Get connected with these organizations and become a volunteer through these:

5. Celebrate

Celebrate who each person is as an individual. This month, partake in Pride Month activities. In Racine County, check out these events:

