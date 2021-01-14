MLK Day of Service takes place on Monday, January 18 to honor Martin Luther King Jr., an individual who was an instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement. In the fight towards equality, this national holiday honors who he was as a leader.

Across America, on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated through acts of service. Check out these 5 ways to get involved this MLK Day right here in Racine.

1. 2nd Annual MLK Creative Day of Service

Mahogany Gallery and Cultural Center presents their 2nd Annual MLK Creative Day of Service on January 18. This free event is being held at the gallery located at 1422 Washington Avenue in Uptown Racine. In person, the event will take place from Noon to 4 p.m. Virtually, it will start at 1:30 p.m. this coming Monday. “This is a premiere art exhibition, cultural center and creative space dedicated to educating, exhibiting and exploring the diaspora of Black American visual and performance artists, literature, and history.” It will be a day full of creativity and engagement. What to expect? This in person event will host kids crafts, performances, games, food, art, and painting. Additionally, there will be dialogue on 3 different topics that emphasize the life and work of Dr. King. Check out details of the event here. Join Virtually Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87146692975 Meeting ID: 871 4669 2975 Passcode: 914854 The virtual component of this event will feature three community conversations including: The Black Student Unions of UW-Parkside, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and Carthage College, will lead a virtual community conversation in the Young Adult Symposium on social justice and civil rights in this day and age and its effects on young people. Educator and community activist Aaron Eick will speak on King as the consummate community organizer. Speaking on the tenets and the impact organizing did for the movement. In addition, Eick will touch on how King brought a multi-ethnic, diverse coalition to the cause of civil rights for Black Americans and others.

Nick Demske, County Supervisor – 1st District, will speak on King the radical. As we learn to understand King, we learn that King was increasingly making his radical views on divestiture a more pronounced position. RSVP to www.mahoganygallery.com and email mahoganygalleryinfo@gmail.com

2. Curbside School Supply Drive

The Volunteer Center of Racine County is hosting a Curbside School Supply Drive in honor of MLK Day. This event is a way to involve the community in an act of service. The event will take place at the Racine Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Avenue. It will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on January 16.

If you are able, consider donating notebooks, notecards, pencils, erasers, markers, glue, or anything that you believe would be useful.

Supplies can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. if you can’t make the event date. For more information about the collection event, send an email to Sarah Webb at teamleader@volunteerracine.org. Check out the Facebook event here.

3. Peace: Celebrating MLK

The Racine Art Museum is celebrating MLK Day by hosting a one day art course. This class will focus on finding inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr. and creating art that captures his “spirit of peace.” This class will be taught by Natalee Zeisler.

Class registration is limited for this event to promote a safe environment for attendees. Masks are required to be worn at all times. Online registration will close 2 days before the class starts. If there is not enrollment minimums met 2 days prior, cancellation will occur. People will be notified via phone or email if need be.

Fees: $28 Members $35 Non-Members

All supplies included in registration fee.

If you are interested, sign up here. For more information about the Racine Art Museum, click here.

4. 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Gateway Technical College presents their 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration starting at noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 18. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will take place virtually.

Gateway hosts this annual event as a way to remember Dr. King’s legacy and honor community members who keep his spirit alive by giving back. Individuals who exemplify principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be recognized at this event. They will be awarded the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Response, Resiliency, Restoration.” The keynote speaker for the 2021 event will be Tammi Summers, PhD, vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Gateway Technical College.

Read more about the event here.

5. Dr. King Laying of the Wreath Ceremony

Register to attend the Dr. King Laying of the Wreath Ceremony on January 15. This event will be taking place virtually at noon. To register, click here.

This event will be presented by numerous Racine businesses including the African American Chamber of Commerce Racine, InsiderNews, Butler Capital Fund, Women for Racial Justice of Racine, Hispanic Reflections Newspaper, African American Round Table of Leaders, Heritage Committee, NAACP, O &H Bakery, Gateway Technical College, Racine Rotary Club, Petals by Felicia, Racine Local Business, and The Racine Urban League.

This event will present “The Re-Awakening of Dr. Martin Luther King.” Reverend Al Sharpton will be the guest speaker for this event.

Caron Butler promoted this event by saying on his Facebook page, “I feel that we should all work to continue to make Racine a positive atmosphere for our Younger People. Thank you for helping to be a positive influence in our Community. Join us for a special MLK Day celebration…”

Sign up for the event here.

