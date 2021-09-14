It’s National Small Business Week. Small businesses keep the wheels turning in Racine and Kenosha County. From the Downtown area to the county lines, various local shops contribute to our community’s success.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for small businesses. Storefronts shut their doors, restaurants face staff shortages and owners struggle to make ends meet.

It’s critical to support the backbone of our community. How can this be done? Continue reading for five easy ways to help local and small businesses in Racine and Kenosha County.

1. Shop at Local & Small Businesses

Purchase goods and services at local shops

Avoid chains and corporate stores

Buy gift cards

Keep memberships active

Donate

Use curbside services

Order Take-Out or Delivery

Refrain from using third party order delivery services

2. Get Digital

Like, follow, comment, share, subscribe on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms

Leave a review on Google, Yelp, and other social media sites

Check-in and conversate with local businesses and owners

Sign up for newsletters, emails, and rewards programs

Tag business in photos or events

Check-in at events or store

3. Refer Others

Refer friends and family to products and places

Tag a friend or comment when someone is looking for suggestions

Share positive experiences

Buy advertisements and ask others to do so

4. Stay Healthy

If you’re feeling sick, stay home

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask indoors

Use hand sanitizer and wash hands often

Use contactless forms of payment

Use online services

5. Support

Email or contact businesses showing appreciation for their work or services

Check-in with owners, employees and ask how they are doing

Local News

Subscribe to our newsletters and read about what’s happening in the community at racinecountyeye.com.

Have a question or comment? Email ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to speak with Emma Widmar.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!