It’s National Small Business Week. Small businesses keep the wheels turning in Racine and Kenosha County. From the Downtown area to the county lines, various local shops contribute to our community’s success.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for small businesses. Storefronts shut their doors, restaurants face staff shortages and owners struggle to make ends meet.

It’s critical to support the backbone of our community. How can this be done? Continue reading for five easy ways to help local and small businesses in Racine and Kenosha County.

1. Shop at Local & Small Businesses

  • Purchase goods and services at local shops
  • Avoid chains and corporate stores
  • Buy gift cards
  • Keep memberships active
  • Donate
  • Use curbside services
  • Order Take-Out or Delivery
  • Refrain from using third party order delivery services

2. Get Digital

  • Like, follow, comment, share, subscribe on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms
  • Leave a review on Google, Yelp, and other social media sites
  • Check-in and conversate with local businesses and owners
  • Sign up for newsletters, emails, and rewards programs
  • Tag business in photos or events
  • Check-in at events or store

3. Refer Others

  • Refer friends and family to products and places
  • Tag a friend or comment when someone is looking for suggestions
  • Share positive experiences
  • Buy advertisements and ask others to do so

4. Stay Healthy

  • If you’re feeling sick, stay home
  • Get vaccinated
  • Wear a mask indoors
  • Use hand sanitizer and wash hands often
  • Use contactless forms of payment
  • Use online services

5. Support

  • Email or contact businesses showing appreciation for their work or services
  • Check-in with owners, employees and ask how they are doing

