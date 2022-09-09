RACINE COUNTY — Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that took place at the World Trade Center in New York City, outside of Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon, and near Shanksville Pennsylvania. Two decades later, the day continues to be observed each year as a day of mourning and remembrance.

In honor of Sept. 11, Wisconsinites, including those in Racine County, can show their support by participating in these five activities.

1. Volunteer

Give back in honor of Sept. 11 by volunteering. Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #174. The order declared Sept. 11, 2022, as an official day of service across the State of Wisconsin. This order urges Wisconsinites to volunteer and give back to their community.

In Racine County, pay it forward by donating non-perishable food items and other household necessities to “Pack the Truck.” This event is to benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and will take place on Sept. 10 at the Volunteer Center of Racine County. Read more about the event on our website.

Other opportunities to volunteer can be found online at Volunteer Wisconsin or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine County.

2. Fly your flag at half-staff

In the United States and the State of Wisconsin, flags will be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations. This will take place starting at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and ending at sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. This is also due to Executive Order #174.

Show your support and fly your American flag at half-staff. This can be done at your house or if you are a business owner, at your business. It’s a simple way to show your support.

3. Visit the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Pay respects at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. in Union Grove, to service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Volunteers recently participated in the Veteran Affairs Patriot Day “National Day of Service” on Sept. 9 at the cemetery. The event focused on beautifying the grounds, cleaning headstones, and straightening grave markers.

Whether you volunteered at the event or not, pay a visit to the cemetery to show your support. While you are there, take a moment of silence for the 3,000 people who were killed and all of those who are still dealing with the effects of this tragedy.

4. Get Social

On Sept. 11, join the 9/11 Memorial & Museum – from anywhere in the world – to take part in Remember the Sky, an active remembrance event. The goal of the event is to help people “recognize how we are all connected to one another underneath the same big sky.” To participate: “Snap a picture of the sky where you are – regardless of the weather – and post it to Instagram. Be sure to tag @911memorial and use the hashtags #NeverForget911 and #rememberthesky.”

5. Educate

As Americans look back at the event that took place 21 years ago, it’s a time to continue learning and educating. Various tools are available to help expand your knowledge. If you are a parent, use the Talking to Children about Terrorism article as a resource. Teachers may use the Teacher Professional Development post to equip themselves. Additionally, online resources provided by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum offer content and strategies for learning about the attacks and their aftermath.

