Veterans Day is celebrated today. According to Military.com, this holiday was first celebrated as Armistice Day. The day marked the end of World War I, formally recognized on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month” in 1918, and continues to take place each year on November 11.

This is a day to honor and celebrate the individuals who have served in the United States Military. There are events, celebrations and activities taking place throughout the country today as a way to show support towards our appreciated servicemen and women. This designated time allows Americans to pay their respects to those who have served.

Are you looking for ways that you can honor the veterans in your life or community? Here’s how you can support and honor Veterans:

1. Attend a Community Event

You can show your appreciation towards Veterans by attending an event in Racine or Kenosha. There are a handful of places throughout Southeastern Wisconsin where you can attend a ceremony or event. Read “Veterans Day To-Dos” for ideas.

2. Write Thank You Cards

Write a “Thank You” card to Veterans in your life. This action will show your appreciation and your respect. This is a simple way for people of all ages to get involved in this holiday. Teachers can make cards with their students, parents can write notes to service members, or even share messages online.

Don’t have a veteran in your life who you specifically want to write to? You can write to current active service members through Soldiers’ Angels. To join Soldiers’ Angels and participate in the Letter Writing Team click here to get started. If you’re already an Angel, log in to your Angel account and start writing!

Through this platform, you can assist and offer support easily.

3. Offer a Discount

If you are a business owner, offer a discount for Veterans. This is an easy way to acknowledge the sacrifices that service members have given. A discount can be active on Veterans day or be a continual offering at the store. Examples include 15% off or free shipping.

Numerous businesses offer discounts, click here to read about what’s offered.

4. Volunteer

Volunteering is an impactful way to give back to Veterans. This can be done virtually, in person and through various different organizations. In Racine County, great places to volunteer include Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Operation Not Alone and the Volunteer Center of Racine County.

Here are some ideas of ways you can volunteer:

Host a food drive

Host a supply drive

Visit nuring homes

Assist Veterans in need with chores and tasks

5. Donate

Donations can be made to various organizations that support service members and Veterans. To support veterans that are local, consider giving to Wisconsin-based organizations.

