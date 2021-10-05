Plymouth’s defense throttled Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, resulting in a shutout win 3-0 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on October 5.

Recently on September 30 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.

The first half gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead over the Chargers.

