Franklin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Green Bay Port during this Wisconsin football game.

The Sabers’ determination showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Franklin’s offense pulled ahead to a 28-0 lead over Green Bay Port at the intermission.

Franklin opened with a 21-0 advantage over Green Bay Port through the first quarter.

