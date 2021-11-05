Hartford edged Pulaski in a close 35-28 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Recently on October 22 , Hartford squared up on Kaukauna in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Orioles had enough offense to deny the Red Raiders in the end.

The Orioles took control in the third quarter with a 35-14 advantage over the Red Raiders.

Hartford registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over Pulaski.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

