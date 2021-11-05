Fond Du Lac St. Marys Springs swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Kenosha St. Joseph 29-6 on November 5 in Wisconsin football action.

The Ledgers thundered to a 23-6 bulge over the Lancers as the fourth quarter began.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 9-6 halftime score.

The Ledgers moved in front of the Lancers 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Fond Du Lac St. Marys Springs squared up on Fredonia Ozaukee in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

