Dominating defense was the calling card of Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Friday as it blanked Denmark 44-0 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High on November 5 in Wisconsin football action.

Recently on October 22 , Waukesha Catholic Memorial squared up on Kiel in a football game . Click here for a recap

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless third and final quarters.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s offense breathed fire to a 44-0 lead over Denmark at the intermission.

The Crusaders darted in front of the Vikings 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.