Mukwonago showered the scoreboard with points to drown Muskego 35-14 during this Wisconsin football game.

Mukwonago’s influence showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 21-7 at halftime.

Mukwonago made the first move by forging a 21-7 margin over Muskego after the first quarter.

In recent action on October 22, Mukwonago faced off against Janesville Craig and Muskego took on Oconomowoc on October 22 at Muskego High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.