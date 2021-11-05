Wales Kettle Moraine took control early but had to hold on during the second half for a hard-fought 21-14 victory over upstart Union Grove in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on November 5.

The verdict could’ve been in doubt thanks to the Broncos’ finishing flurry, but the Lasers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

Wales Kettle Moraine darted in front of Union Grove 21-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Wales Kettle Moraine kept a 14-7 halftime margin at Union Grove’s expense.

The Lasers jumped in front of the Broncos 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on October 22, Union Grove faced off against Waukesha West and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Racine William Horlick on October 22 at Racine William Horlick High School. For more, click here.

