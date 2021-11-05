Mequon Homestead controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 28-6 victory over Wauwatosa West in Wisconsin high school football on November 5.

In recent action on October 22, Mequon Homestead faced off against Brookfield Central and Wauwatosa West took on Brookfield East on October 22 at Wauwatosa West High School. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

The Highlanders’ might showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mequon Homestead’s offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Wauwatosa West at the intermission.

Mequon Homestead opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wauwatosa West through the first quarter.

