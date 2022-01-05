Mighty close, mighty fine, Wilmot wore a victory shine after clipping Cudahy 66-64 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Panthers’ shooting jumped to a 66-64 lead over the Packers at the intermission.

The first half gave Wilmot a 34-26 lead over Cudahy.

Recently on December 23 , Cudahy squared up on Milwaukee St Thomas More in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

