The 51st Annual Tichigan Fireworks display take place on July 2 this year. The show will take place on Tichigan Lake, just north of Waterford, Wisc. The event is supported by generous donors and volunteers from the Tichigan Lake Fireworks Committee, a non-profit organization.

View from Lake Tichigan

Viewers may watch from the lake on boat or hanging out nearby the lake. About 1,000 boats will draw to the lake to watch one spectacular show that celebrates America’s independence. Boats start assembling and finding a spot on the water around 7 p.m. and the show will kick off at dusk.

The fireworks display is put on by J & M Displays, an Iowa-based company. J & M Displays has been putting on the show since 1990. The fireworks off barges, largely to minimize the danger to nearby spectators and to commit to an increase in safety for all. They will be fired off on the north end of the lake.

Learn more about the festivities, history, and how to make a donation to this show by visiting the Tichigan Lake Fireworks website.

Celebrations

July is packed with fun in Racine County July festivals, fairs and events in Racine County It’s summer, the time for festivals! The kids are off from school and some people may have even taken vacation days to enjoy what Racine…

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.