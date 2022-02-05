Advertisements

Saddled up and ready to go, Village of Pewaukee spurred past Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 80-69 at Village Of Pewaukee High on February 5 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s offense darted to an 80-69 lead over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at the half.

The Pirates opened with a 40-34 advantage over the Lightning through the first half.

