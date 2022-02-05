Advertisements

Salem Westosha Central rolled past Deerfield for a comfortable 73-34 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.

The Falcons’ shooting stomped on to a 73-34 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Salem Westosha Central pulled ahead in front of Deerfield 47-19 to begin the second half.

Recently on January 29 , Salem Westosha Central squared up on Kenosha Tremper in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.