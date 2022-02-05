Advertisements

Germantown posted a tight 58-52 win over Slinger in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Germantown opened a meager 56-52 gap over Slinger at the intermission.

Slinger showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 27-25 advantage over Germantown as the first half ended.

In recent action on January 29, Slinger faced off against Kewaskum and Germantown took on Wauwatosa West on January 31 at Germantown High School. For a full recap, click here.

