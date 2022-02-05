Advertisements

Greendale Martin Luther dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 71-48 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More at Milwaukee St. Thomas More High on February 5 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 22, Milwaukee St Thomas More faced off against Racine Lutheran and Greendale Martin Luther took on Somers Shoreland Lutheran on January 22 at Greendale Martin Luther High School. Click here for a recap

