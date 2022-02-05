Advertisements

Wind Point The Prairie broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Kenosha St. Joseph 74-69 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 5.

In recent action on January 22, Kenosha St Joseph faced off against Burlington Catholic Central and Wind Point The Prairie took on Burlington Catholic Central on January 25 at Wind Point The Prairie School. Click here for a recap

