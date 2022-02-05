Advertisements

No need for worry, Beaver Dam’s defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Milwaukee Marquette University in Wisconsin boys hockey action on February 5.

Recently on January 28 , Milwaukee Marquette University squared up on Muskego in a hockey game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second period.

The first period gave the Golden Beavers a 2-0 lead over the Hilltoppers.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.