CALEDONIA – A $5,000 cash bond was set for a Sheboygan man accused of attacking another man with a knife in an apartment here in mid-December.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Emilio A. Delgado, 26, with First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Substantial Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. All three charges carry enhancement penalties for a repeat offender and use of a dangerous weapon.

Criminal Complaint

According to the criminal complaint, Caledonia police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Kennedy Drive on a report of a man in the backyard who was covered in blood. Police made contact with the man, identified in the complaint as RGP. The man “had a large, visible laceration on his left hand that was heavily bleeding.” His shirt, pants and hand were also covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital where he received five stitches on his hand.

The police officer noted that the cut to RGP’s hand “seemed consistent” with a wound that “one would receive if they had their hand up in a defensive position, attempting to protect themselves,” the complaint stated.

RGP told police that he was in a bedroom at his girlfriend’s apartment in the 4300 block of Kennedy Drive. There was a knock on the door and when his girlfriend, identified in the complaint as LD, opened the door, her son, identified as Delgado, entered and began to punch him and yell at him.

RGP stated that Delgado told him he should not touch his mother and that he was going to kill him. RGP said that when he stood up on the bed to get away, LD’s other son, identified as Joseph Delgado, grabbed him and threw him on the floor. Then, Emilio Delgado grabbed a pocket knife, flicked open the blade, then told RGP that he was going to kill him and swung the knife at him.

RGP told police that he was cut in the left hand by the knife. He got up, left the room and the apartment building to find help.

Caledonia Police officers who entered the apartment made contact with LD. They also observed drops of blood leading to the front door, “a substantial amount of blood” inside the front entry door, and a blood trail that led up the stairway to the apartment, the complaint stated. Officers noted shattered glass scattered throughout the bedroom, several items knocked over, and “blood, indicating that some sort of struggle occurred.”

LD told a detective that RGP had spent the last day or so at the apartment and during that time, they got into an argument that may have been overheard by Joseph Delgado, who shares the apartment with her. She said that she and RGP were in the bedroom when the sons knocked on the door asking if she was OK. LD said she saw Emilio Delgado enter the bedroom, grab RGP’s shirt and yell at him. RGP then grabbed onto Emilio and the two “tried to get at each other,” the complaint stated. LD said that RGP fell off the bed and struck the dresser and glass vanity where he possibly cut his hand.

She “denied the presence of a weapon and continuously claimed” that RGP had been injured by falling into glass, the complaint stated.

Further Investigation

Further investigation showed that Emilio Delgado had been on extended supervision following a 2016 conviction of First-Degree Reckless Injury-Use of a Dangerous Weapon. In that incident, he was caught on a video security camera “stabbing another man 23 times in the head, neck, torso and legs.” Joseph Delgado was also shown in the video kicking the victim on the ground, according to the complaint. LD refused to identify her sons in the video. Emilio had been released from custody late last July.

The criminal complaint and a $12,500 warrant for Emilio Delgado’s arrest were filed on Jan. 21. He was in custody as of Monday.

Cash Bond Set

Emilio Delgado made an initial court appearance on Monday afternoon where the cash bond was set. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.