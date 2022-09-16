RACINE — A 39-year-old man is facing a decade in prison after he was charged for the fifth time for allegedly driving drunk.

Justan Duval, of Racine, was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of operating while intoxicated (OWI), fifth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or $25,000 in fines. Because he has a felony conviction within the last five years, Duval could have four years added to any sentence he might receive.

OWI leads to crash

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 14 a woman was stopped at a red light at Hamilton Street and Memorial Drive when she was rear-ended by another vehicle. The woman told dispatch she spoke with the driver—Duval—and he appeared intoxicated.

When officers arrived, Duval said a car cut him off and he couldn’t stop in time but then made statements about being sorry and knowing he “f*cked up”. Police transported him to the hospital where he failed field sobriety tests and was formally arrested. Duval did agree to an evidentiary blood draw, but the results were not yet available for his initial appearance.

Duval was assigned a $500 cash bond and a $2,500 signature bond and ordered to not possess or consume alcohol and that he must submit to random drug and alcohol tests. As this was his fifth OWI charge, he must also test after each court appearance and wear a SCRAM unit that tests for alcohol eliminated through the skin. Duval will next be in court on Sept. 22 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

