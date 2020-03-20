Advertisements

Here are some tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

1. Watch what you touch

Whenever possible, wipe down the handles for the cart or basket you use them.

2. Sharing is caring

Times are scary and it can be easy for folks to overbuy necessities. However, this may leave others in the community without things they also need. Please, keep this in mind while shopping.

3. Social distancing

While in the store, make sure to keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even at the checkout. This does not make you unfriendly. It’s the considerate thing to do.

4. Personal hygiene

It is important to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze either with a tissue or your elbow. Don’t forget to wash your hands afterward whenever possible.

5. Wash your hands

When you’ve completed your trip and arrived home, make sure to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

6. Limit nonessential outings

If you or someone you know is more vulnerable, take precautions. Outings, even to a grocery store, could put them at risk. You may bring home more than just groceries.