Here are some tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
1. Watch what you touch
Whenever possible, wipe down the handles for the cart or basket you use them.
2. Sharing is caring
Times are scary and it can be easy for folks to overbuy necessities. However, this may leave others in the community without things they also need. Please, keep this in mind while shopping.
3. Social distancing
While in the store, make sure to keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even at the checkout. This does not make you unfriendly. It’s the considerate thing to do.
4. Personal hygiene
It is important to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze either with a tissue or your elbow. Don’t forget to wash your hands afterward whenever possible.
5. Wash your hands
When you’ve completed your trip and arrived home, make sure to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.
6. Limit nonessential outings
If you or someone you know is more vulnerable, take precautions. Outings, even to a grocery store, could put them at risk. You may bring home more than just groceries.