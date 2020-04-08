Are you looking for a way to support local Racine restaurants and enjoy a family Easter dinner?

You are in luck because multiple Racine restaurants are preparing to-go orders for Easter dinner. We know that Easter may not be the same this year because of COVID-19, but that won’t stop our local eateries from serving you.

This Easter season, consider supporting your favorite Racine restaurants. Avoid grocery shopping this Easter by dining out with some of our favorite places listed down below. Avoid doing the dishes, setting the table, and hassling over Easter dinner. Ordering carryout is a great way to celebrate this year. The best part yet, you are supporting the community.

So, what are my options? It will be hard to choose just one, so maybe consider ordering, both, lunch and dinner to go!

1. Buca’s Bar and Grill

4234 Douglas Ave Racine, WI 53402 Call: 262-639-4627 Text: 414-405-2024

Buca’s Bar and Grill will be taking pre-orders for Easter dinner meals. Pre-orders must be completed by April 9. By pre-ordering, you can ensure that you’ll have a tasty treat on your table on April 12. Dinners will include ham, glazed carrots, green bean casserole, potatoes, gravy, and a dinner roll. Sounds tasty, doesn’t it? Orders will be ready for pick up on April 12, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. This dinner is yours for $12. Now, that’s a bang for your buck!

2. Roma Lodge

7130 Spring St. Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 262-886-3610

Let Roma do the cooking for you this Easter Sunday. You’ll be pleased to know that they are offering a wide variety of dinner options for you this Easter. I know you might be a little bummed that you’ll have to miss out on their annual Easter Brunch, but lucky for you, there is carryout and a curbside menu available. Take a look at this week’s menu here: https://www.facebook.com/TheRomaLodge/photos/a.368171629946817/2703523913078232/?type=3&theater

Specials that are offered on Easter Sunday include: Buy One Get One ½ Off 16” Pizzas, $7 16” Cheese Pizza with ALL Family Dinners, $1 Canned Beer, $2 White Claw

3. Dynasty Family Restaurant

2427 Lathrop Ave Racine, WI 53405 262-633-3443

Are you wishing to dine at Dynasty this Easter? Well, you can’t dine in, but you can carry out! Have yourself a family-style dinner this Easter by pre-ordering an Easter Special from Dynasty. All options available will feed a family of four. Each of the meals is served with soup and salad. Included will also be your choice of grilled vegetables or the vegetable of the day. Now here is where we get to the good stuff. I’m talking about dessert! Pie to-go is included with their Easter Specials. Check out what they have to offer:

Roast Duck…$74.95

Baked Ham…$64.95

14oz Prime Rib, 12oz Ribeye Steak, or 14oz New York Steak (mix & match to feed 4)…$84.95

New York Steak & Shrimp (either jumbo shrimp or popcorn shrimp to feed 4)…$84.95

4. The Dish Restaurant

1220 North Ohio Street Racine, WI 53405 262-898-8484

Easter Dinner to go at The Dish drive-thru will take place on Easter Sunday. On the corner of Spring Street and Highway 31 you can pick up Easter dinner. You must pre-order this meal by Saturday, April 11 by calling ahead. Pick up is available on Sunday from 7 a.m. till 3 p.m. There are two dinner options available for you.

Options available are:

#1 – serves family of 4-6 – only $65

Choose one meat: Ham, Chuck Roast or Turkey Choose two sides: Mashed potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Potato au Gratin, or Stuffing Choose Pie: Apple, Pumpkin or Seasonal Fruit Includes 6 dinner rolls

#2 – serves family of 8-10 – only $140

Choose two meats: Ham, Chuck Roast or Turkey Choose three sides: Mashed potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Potato au Gratin, or Stuffing Choose Pie: Apple, Pumpkin or Seasonal Fruit Includes 10 dinner rolls

5. The Summit Restaurant and Cocktails

6822 Washington Ave Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 (262)886-9866

Celebrate this Easter by eating dinner from the Summit Restaurant and Cocktails. Doesn’t it sound great, from their kitchen to your table? They will be serving specials for Easter from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is encouraged that orders are made in advance, but drive-thru will be available too.

So, what can you get to go this Easter? Order fast because a deal like this won’t last for long!

Easter Combo Meal $22 or Meal for 4 $82

Glazed Virginia Ham Cherry glaze Roast Turkey Breast with pan gravy Yukon gold scalloped potatoes Buttered spring vegetables Easter Combo Meals will all be served with soup or salad. Included will also be a french bread.

6. Olde Madrid

418 6th Street Racine, WI 53403 (262)-619-0940

Let Olde Madrid cater your Easter brunch. Support this local, family-owned, Downtown restaurant by ordering a brunch to go. Call Olde Madrid today and place an order with them. Orders will be taken until April 11 at noon. Pick up will be available on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can’t get much better than brunch with Ole Madrid. Now you get to enjoy lunch or dinner in the comfort of your home. The brunch feeds 6 people and includes lamb stew, rosemary mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted root vegetables, and peaches & cream tres leches cake. The cost of this order is $80.

Depending on availability, substitutions can be made, if you’d prefer something other than lamb. Could this get any better? Yes, add a bottle of wine or pitcher of sangria for just $15. Grab brunch and drinks to go and celebrate Easter with the ones you love at home.