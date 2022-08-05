Sunflowers are blooming across farms in Southeastern Wisconsin. As summer comes to a close, sneak out to visit the sunflower fields for one last hurrah. Whether you’re a photographer or a parent looking for something fun to do with the kids, this is an activity for everyone.

Not only are sunflowers tall, bright and pretty, but they also make for a great photo opportunity. Also, depending on which fields you visit, you can bring home a sunflower or two. You don’t have to travel far; Wisconsin has you covered.

1. For The Love of Flowers Farm

Variegated and sunburst colors are breathtaking. – Credit: Emma Widmar For The Love of Flowers Farm is a you-pick flower farm. Various flowers and foliage bloom across this farm each summer. Not only do you have the chance to frolic in the fields with sunflowers, but other florals too. They are located at 2114 W. 5 Mile Road in Raymond. The flower farm is open to the public on Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. More details can be found on their Facebook or Instagram. Please respect the property as the family resides on the land too. Want more out of your visit? Check out the events they are hosting on our website.

2. Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers

Located at 6138 S. Pine St. in Burlington is Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers. For the 2022 season, the owners and operators note that only one planting took place this year. It is expected that their sunflowers will bloom towards the end of August. Their fields are solely dedicated to these flowers. They expect three weeks of blooming flowers. Come expecting to pay a fee at the entrance.

With the limited range of blooming time, it is important to look for updates on their Facebook page.

3. Old Homestead Orchard

Old Homestead Orchard is Racine County’s oldest homestead. They offer U-Pick apples, pears and sunflowers. This time of year is a good time to venture to their fields of sunflowers. The sunflower fields stretch across eight acres and feature a sunflower maze that awaits exploration. The homestead is located at 7814 Raynor Ave. in Franksville. The U-Pick sunflowers are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by checking out their Business Showcase on the Racine County Eye. 4. Flower Bee Flower Bee is another U-Pick Flower Farm located in Racine County. Visit the flower farm at 22428 7 Mile Road in Franksville. Catch a glimpse of life on this gorgeous farm. Your trip will include bonding with flowers, bees, butterflies and nature. You can view a list of flowers available on the farm that are ready to go, from their farm to a vase on your kitchen table. U-Pick hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., while additional pick nights are announced via Facebook. Their Business Showcase will provide you with more details, including links to their website and social media. Sunflowers at Flower Bee. – Credit: Flower Bee

5. Thompson Strawberry Farm

Sunflowers come in all colors and sizes. – Credit: Emma Widmar Thompson Strawberry Farm isn’t just for picking strawberries. From now until October, their sunflower fields are open. This farm is located at 14000 75th St. in Bristol. Admission is $15 for adults, children ages 3-12 are $10 and those under 3 years old are free. Adult admission gets you a Thompson Strawberry Farm souvenir cup that can fill with flowers from their fields. Each child’s admission includes a Thompson Shaved Ice. When visiting the farm, stroll through the sunflower mazes and view the Zinnias and wildflowers too. They are expected to bloom in mid-August.

Guests are welcome to fill their cups up with a mix of flowers. Either bring your own pair of scissors or plan to purchase a pair from the farm. Visit their website for daily updates and for more information about what to do at Thompson Strawberry Farm.

6. Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm

The sunflower fields at Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm are now open until August 31. It is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. It is free to visit and take pictures in the three fields. However, for each flower you cut and take home, it costs $1. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scissors to cut flowers, as they will not be provided.

Stop in the Jerry Smith Country Store for directions to the sunflower fields. Additional sunflower fields details can be found on their website. Tips for Visiting Sunflower Fields Wear comfortable clothing and shoes Dress for potentially muddy grounds

Be aware of wildlife Bees and butterflies abound; they won’t bother you if they are allowed to do their jobs

Come prepared Bring tools to cut down sunflowers Bring a vase or jar to put cut flowers into

Leave pets at home unless allowed at the designated field Service animals are an exception

Bring a cell phone or camera to take pictures Tripods may be beneficial

Go early to beat the crowds Check with individual farms to note the availability of sunflowers as well as rules on cutting and more

Plan your trip for fun and photo ops! – Credit: Florian Doppler / Pexels

