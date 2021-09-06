Waunakee unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Oconomowoc in a 2-0 shutout for a Wisconsin boys soccer victory on September 6.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.

Recently on August 25 , Oconomowoc squared up on Elkhorn Area in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.