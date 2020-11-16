RACINE, WI – A 22-year-old Chicago man is being held on charges after shooting another man twice on Friday outside a convenience store on 6th Street.

Darius Crayton was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted of the charges, he faces 81 years in prison and/or fines up to $25,000. Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a $100,000 bond during his initial appearance on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department were called to a shooting report at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Memorial Drive. A man suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his leg at the Neighborhood Pantry, 1911 W. 6th St. The man didn’t know the name of the person who shot him, and he was taken to the Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life.

Two witnesses to the Sixth Street shooting told police that they ran into the victim’s wife and their adult daughter, and two other people. Crayton flashed a handgun at them. When the shooting victim came out of the store, the witnesses told him what happened.

The victim and Crayton argued with one another. Crayton got out of the car, walked up to the victim, and shot at the ground near the victim twice. Then Crayton shot the man twice. The victim then got into his car. He drove to the 600 block of N. Memorial Drive until police arrived.

Officers reviewed a video from the store, which documented the shooting.

They located Crayton during a traffic stop at 7:48 p.m. at 16th and Packard. The car officers stopped was a LYFT driver, who had been contacted to pick up Clayton and take him to Chicago.

“She said he placed something under his seat, and he had a backpack and shoes in the backseat,” the complaint reads.

Crayton told the driver that he shot someone. The woman didn’t ask any questions. When police searched the car, they found a firearm under the seat.

“It was black with a silver slide and an extended magazine,” according to the complaint. “The bullet in the chamber, as well as the top live round, had the same markings at the bullet casings located at the scene of the shooting.”

Rudebusch set a preliminary hearing on the 6th Street shooting charges for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25.