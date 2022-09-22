The leaves are changing and pumpkins need picking. Farms and businesses in Racine County have an abundance of pumpkins and gourds for you to choose from.

Don’t have time to visit a patch or run inside a store? Visit 5 roadside stands in Racine County and get your pumpkin fix.

This fall you can visit these seven farms and businesses in the local area to purchase jack-o’-lanterns, pie pumpkins, decorative gourds and more.

1. Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm, 6831 Hwy 164, is open for another fall season. At the farm, located just West of Interstate 94, people can go on a hayride, pick pumpkins, eat caramel apples, drink cider, and pet animals. Cash and checks are only accepted at the family-owned establishment. Call 262-895-6430 to visit their website for more information. Credit: Emma Widmar

2. Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market The seasons are changing and so is what’s available at Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market. Pumpkins, fall squashes, and other seasonal items are ready for picking. This family-friendly business is located at 11600 Washington Ave in Mount Pleasant. Likewise, they offer a corn maze to stroll through and choose-your-own-topping caramel apples and cider donuts. Visit their website for news about their market. 3. Kleema Feeds For over 100 years, Klema Feeds has been serving Racine County. This fall their greenhouses are stocked with pumpkins, gourds, and cornstalks for decoration. There are mums and other items for sale in their feed and seed store. Their website provides additional information on their services.

Credit: Emma Widmar 4. Land of the Giants Your family can enjoy the Creuziger family’s farm this fall at Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm, 11823 Durand Avenue. Pick your own pumpkins, both giant and small. Adventure through their corn maze, pet the farm animals and go for a ride on their various trucks, trains, and hayrides at the farm. Read more about what they offer on their website.

5. Serenity Hill Homestead

Serenity Hill Homestead operates at W422 Potter Road in Burlington. The family-owned and operated farm offers a variety of services. In addition to a place for people to buy eggs and produce, they have an assortment of pumpkins and gourds to choose from. They specialize in growing Heirloom pumpkins. Shoppers can find pumpkins ranging from big to small, and smooth to lumpy. Colors range from orange to green, blue, pink, and white. As a true experience on a farm, they do not offer rides or games. They do allow you to pet their goats and explore their farm. Credit: Serenity Hill Homestead The pumpkin patch is open by appointment every weekend in October. For hours of availability or to schedule a visit to the farm, message their Facebook page, text, or call 262-492-4543.

Dylan Kleitsch and Zander hold a pumpkin in a sunflower field at a local farm. – Credit: Emma Widmar 6. Squire’s Pumpkin Patch Located at 27225 Church Road Burlington, WI is a Squire’s Pumpkin Patch. What once was Squire’s Strawberry Farm now serves a different kind of produce. You guessed it, pumpkins. This little nook isn’t a spot you’ll want to pass up this fall. You can explore their patch, go through their corn maze, and shop their seasonal items. 7. Swan’s Pumpkin Farm Swan’s Pumpkin Farm is located in Racine County just 2 1/2 miles north of Franksville/ 2 miles east of I-94. Their address is 5930 Highway H. From one end of their farm to the other, pumpkins fill the lot. Squash, pumpkins, gourds, straw, and decorations are available for purchase. Activities are endless for families. Talk a stroll through their corn maze, ride along on a hayride, go inside the spook house, and stop on by to say hi to the farm animals at the petting zoo. Visit the website for more details about what’s offered at their farm. Credit: Emma Widmar

