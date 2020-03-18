Change is here whether we’re ready for it or not. As a former business owner who started a business 2 weeks before the market crash in 2008, I understand how scary this all may be especially because there is a lot of unknown still ahead. As a business coach, I’d like to give you seven tips to help keep your business.

Keep your headspace positive

It all starts with what’s going on in your own head. A couple of easy quick things you can do to change from “the sky is falling” to “I got this.”

First, smile.

Go ahead, give it a try. Come on, an honest try. Nice and big. That’s it. How do you feel? Feel better already don’t you. Second, Stand up straight. Use your power stance, shoulders back, head up and stand tall. Makes you feel powerful doesn’t it? Third, breathe. Slowly…. in through your nose and out through your mouth. Do this ten times.

Focus on what you CAN control: Too often we focus on all the things we can’t control. If you can’t

control it there really is nothing you can do about it. What can you control? Brainstorm and make a list.

Plan to keep your business on the right track

Take some time to be proactive instead of reactive. Sit down and create a plan. What are the 2-3 things you can stay focused on that will bring money into the business?

Market

What is your current marketing message? Is it still relevant during this pandemic? If not, then what do your customers need from you?

Keep Selling

I have talked to several people that just decided to give up and wait it out. Do you think your competitors will give up? It’s not time to think outside the box. It is time to remove the box altogether. What do you have that people need and how can you get it to them now!

Use Your Time Wisely

Oftentimes we do the things that we like to do the best and procrastinate on the things we don’t like to do. What are you doing with your time? With each activity you do ask yourself, “Is this activity going to make me money?”

Go get your opportunities — just go get ’em

Think abundantly, knowing there is enough for everyone, will help clear your mind to find the opportunities in your business. Where are the opportunities in your business and go get them.

Jackie Zach is a certified business coach with ActionCOACH of Wisconsin, with offices in Racine, New Berlin and Madison, WI. She is a former business owner who bought her business right before the 2008 market crash and survived. If you’d like to discuss the opportunities in your own business contact her at jackiezach@actioncoach.com or 414-698-8632.

An opportunity

We are holding several free, time-sensitive, emergency web events this week to help business owners weather the current climate. Please attend yourselves and invite another business owner you care about to join you.

EMERGENCY WEB EVENTS: 11 Critical Steps You Must Do Now To Protect Your Business Through Crisis

You are personally invited to attend this time-critical webinar to assist you in shifting and adapting

your business to the changing economic climate based on the global pandemic of Coronavirus. Join us for this free web event to learn critical key points to stay proactive in your business while our economy is experiencing this pandemic crisis.

You will learn

How to move from chaos to control through systematizing and planning.

The top 4 areas you need to master in order to adapt to the changing situation and to be able to make decisions quickly.

How to re-define your marketing message and continue attracting business in order to stay profitable.

Effective and essential ways to lead and communicate with your team in order to keep them informed and engaged.

Thursday Evening Event: 6 to 7 p.m.

Friday Event: noon to 1 p.m.

