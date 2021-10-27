With the COVID-19 pandemic still among us, UW-Parkside is working with the UW System in promoting student vaccinations. The “70 for 70” campaign is simple: students that get vaccinated and help reach the university’s goal of a 70% vaccinated student population will be eligible to win one of 70 scholarships.

On Thursday, October 28, UW System President Tommy Thompson will be visiting the UW-Parkside campus to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among the student body.

The president’s visit will coincide with the “Brats & Socks for Shots” event in the Molinaro Concourse, UW-Parkside campus, 900 Wood Rd, in Kenosha. Students can come to the concourse from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. to hear President Thompson, as well as UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, speak. They will also receive a free bratwurst and socks.

Please note that COVID-related safety precautions will be practiced at the event; face masks and social distancing are required by everyone.

This will be the final stop for the “70 for 70” campaign among the UW campuses.

About the 70 for 70 campaign

To be eligible, students must receive their full vaccination series by October 31.

Winners will be selected after October 31 and informed by their UW System campus.

The UW System is also offering $5,000 to student governments who assist in getting their student body to a 70 percent vaccination rate.

“As we welcome students back to campus this fall, we want their experience to be as normal and safe as we can make it. That means students should get vaccinated, and we will incentivize it knowing that high vaccination rates are critical to our success. The 70 for 70 campaign is key to helping our universities achieve higher vaccination rates, especially in the face of the looming threat the Delta variant poses.“

–UW System President Tommy Thompson