Whitefish Bay edged Hartford in a close 21-14 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 7.

Whitefish Bay’s train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

The Orioles took the lead 14-7 to start the fourth quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Whitefish Bay opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hartford through the first quarter.

